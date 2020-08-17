What's the biggest problem in your town?

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and City Engineer Steven Rames join the show Monday to discuss street improvement plans. 

An informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Norfolk Public Library (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) to gather community input on the City of Norfolk 1 & 6 year Street Improvements Plan. City staff will be available to answer questions. For more:

https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/communications-office/news/1-and-6-year-street-improvements-plan-open-house.html

Tags

In other news

Do you enjoy competing against your coworkers?

Do you enjoy competing against your coworkers?

According to a new survey, two-thirds of people say they like competing against their coworkers and knowing how they stack up. Some believe the competition makes them better at their job. For more:

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

If they never had to pay taxes again, 5% of people say they'd be willing to give this up for the rest of their life.