Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and City Engineer Steven Rames join the show Monday to discuss street improvement plans.
An informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Norfolk Public Library (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) to gather community input on the City of Norfolk 1 & 6 year Street Improvements Plan. City staff will be available to answer questions. For more:
https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/communications-office/news/1-and-6-year-street-improvements-plan-open-house.html