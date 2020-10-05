If you think Social Media is having a negative influence on you or your kids, this trailer is just the tip of the mountain of evidence. This movie will freak you out - and not in a good way. I knew SM was bad (I deleted most of my accounts back in 2018) but it's way worse than I ever imagined.
What's the best/worst thing Social Media has taught you?
Abe106kix
