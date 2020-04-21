What's something you find incredibly sexxxy?

What's one thing you don't? Here's what the Bangers say:
- 1. I find my wife without makeup on extremely sexy!
2. Women that wear clothes that are to small and tight - unsexy!
- 1. Sexy: a man in uniform haha.
2. Not: arrogance or thinking they are better than others.
- 1. A sweet caring heart.
2. Ignorance.
- 1. Eyes and attitude.
2. Fake tits, but I might find light up implants sexy.
- 1. Someone who displays kindness, confidence, and is compassionate. (Has has a good body Frame, in particular having )
2. Someone who is not genuine and has horrible hygiene.
- 1. Super sexy... is a man that can cook. 2. Smoking of any sort, for you 4/20 supporters or chew... insta "no". Go away, you're not worth my time.
- 1. My wife jumping on top of me in bed.
2. My wife jumping on top of me in bed and then farting.
- 1. Eyes is a must and gotta have a butt and a motorcycle is just a plus but not majorly.
2. If they talk about sex way too much or if that's all they think about.
- 1. Ruggedness is EXTREMELY SEXY!
2. Over confidence.
- 1. Do: sense of humor.
2. Don’t: Democrats.
- 1. Somebody who is confident in themselves is sexy.
2. Somebody who constantly needs to praised to feel good about themselves is not sexy.
- 1. George Strait Wrangler .
2. A guy with his freaking underwear over the top of their jeans and his jeans sagging below his butt.
- 1. Something super sexy is getting called darlin in a southern accent. Mmm.
- 1. Incredibly sexy is a goatee.
2. What's not: B.O.
- 1. Incredibly sexy- great personality, fun, great sense of humor.
2. NOT - SNOTTY TOO GOOD FOR PEOPLE ATTITUDE.
- 1. Cleavage, cause boobies.
2. When a woman who knows she shouldn't be wearing yoga pants does wear them.
- 1. A bearded man who goes above and beyond to take care of my independent ass.
2. Punk a$$ *itches that copy all your $hit.
- 1. Easy. I find myself extremely sexy.
2. Really drunk people are not.