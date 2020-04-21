What's something you find incredibly sexxxy?

What's one thing you don't? Here's what the Bangers say:

  • 1. I find my wife without makeup on extremely sexy!
    2. Women that wear clothes that are to small and tight - unsexy!
  • 1. Sexy: a man in uniform 😏 haha. 
    2. Not: arrogance or thinking they are better than others.
  • 1. A sweet caring heart.
    2. Ignorance.
  • 1. Eyes and attitude.
    2. Fake tits, but I might find light up implants sexy. 
  • 1. Someone who displays kindness, confidence, and is compassionate. (Has has a good body Frame, in particular having 🍑
    2. Someone who is not genuine and has horrible hygiene.
  • 1. Super sexy... is a man that can cook. 2. Smoking of any sort, for you 4/20 supporters or chew... insta "no". Go away, you're not worth my time. 
  • 1. My wife jumping on top of me in bed.
    2. My wife jumping on top of me in bed and then farting.
  • 1. Eyes is a must and gotta have a butt and a motorcycle is just a plus but not majorly.
    2. If they talk about sex way too much or if that's all they think about.
  • 1. Ruggedness is EXTREMELY SEXY!
    2. Over confidence.
  • 1. Do: sense of humor.
    2. Don’t: Democrats.
  • 1. Somebody who is confident in themselves is sexy.
    2. Somebody who constantly needs to praised to feel good about themselves is not sexy.
  • 1. 🥰George Strait Wrangler 👖.
    2. A     guy with his freaking underwear over the top of their jeans and his jeans sagging below his butt. 🤮
  • 1. Something super sexy is getting called darlin in a southern accent. Mmm.
  • 1. Incredibly sexy is a goatee.
    2. What's not: B.O.
  • 1. Incredibly sexy- great personality, fun, great sense of humor.
    2. NOT - SNOTTY TOO GOOD FOR PEOPLE ATTITUDE.
  • 1. Cleavage, cause boobies. 
    2. When a woman who knows she shouldn't be wearing yoga pants does wear them.
  • 1. A bearded man who goes above and beyond to take care of my independent ass. 😏
    2. Punk a$$ *itches that copy all your $hit.
  • 1. Easy. I find myself extremely sexy.
    2. Really drunk people are not.

