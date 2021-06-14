What's something that's been broken in your house for way too long?

The little sink stopper thing in our bathroom has been "fixed" 4 or 5 times. It stopped working several months ago and I still haven't replaced it. I'm just tired of dealing with it. You?

More than half of Americans want to take a "bucket list" trip after the pandemic that they weren't considering before. What's the number one bucket list destination in America?

What's the most common "big" word we can't spell. (Clue: It's has more than five letters.)