What's not nearly as attractive as people think it is?

Women on Reddit are sharing the things that guys do that aren't nearly as attractive as men think they are. And here are some of the best ones:
1. Nudity. Male nudity. Everything related to male nudity. Pictures of male nudity. Male nudity in person. All male nudity. Now and forever.
2. Talking bad about other guys to make yourself seem better or talking bad about other women to try to compliment the woman you're talking to.
3. Calling your exes crazy.
4. Talking about being horny.
5. Not being able to do the most basic cooking or housework which shows you're looking for a girlfriend to be your mom.
6. Loading up on cologne, jewelry or hair gel.
7. Persisting over and over when you've gotten a clear and definitive "no, I'm not interested in you."
8. Truck Nutz.
For more: https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/5z0ww5/women_what_isnt_nearly_as_attractive_as_many_guys/