What topic are you an expert on?

I have several:

  • How to identify a Funsucker.
  • Anything coffee related.
  • Espresso vs. Expresso.
  • Music.
  • The perfect kiss.
  • Why social media is stealing your soul.

What did you think of Senator Ben Sasse's commencement speech?

Recently, Fremont High School held their online graduation ceremony. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, an alumnus of Fremont High, delivered a somewhat controversial commencement address. His speech begins 48 seconds into the video. Here are some of his remarks: