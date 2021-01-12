Abe Victory

Checkout today's NTT from Elvie Shane. "My Boy" is about a father’s love for his stepson and even though I don't have a stepson, this song just hits me. Elvie says, “I want my music to make people think and I want it to be as raw and real as possible.” Man, no kidding...

Tags

In other news

What song just "hits" you?

What song just "hits" you?

Checkout today's NTT from Elvie Shane. "My Boy" is about a father’s love for his stepson and even though I don't have a stepson, this song just hits me. Elvie says, “I want my music to make people think and I want it to be as raw and real as possible.” Man, no kidding...

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

When you tell your mom you're running away and she says, "Okay - see you at dinner, Sweetie."

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Massachusetts was just voted the best place to raise a family in 2021. Which state is number two? 