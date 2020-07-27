What song do you love but your significant other hates?

And vice versa? I switched my wife's ringtone to "Back That Thang Up" by Juvenile (https://youtu.be/WpQrAbkM3dI) and she HATES it. On the flipside, she loves anything by Peter Cetera - I can't stand the dude's voice. Total cheesefest.

Are you having more or less of "it"?

The pandemic has been good for some married couples who have more time together. How often are married couples or people in committed long-term relationships having intimacy/relations/makin' sweet love?