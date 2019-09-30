Hey, are you still doing that radio thing?
What's YOUR stupid question?!
Abe106kix
In other news
1. School Bans Dating: https://nypost.com/2019/09/27/elementary-school-reverses-zero-dating-policy-after-parents-express-concerns/
A Texas man who told police he had to “drink to build up the courage to turn himself in,” wound up in jail despite not having a warrant for his arrest.
1. Lessons Mom Learn After Their 2nd Kid: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/09/these-are-the-biggest-lessons-second-time-moms-learn-according-to-research/
The Coast Guard recently busted a homemade submarine containing how much cocaine?