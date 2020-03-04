James Lipton, host of "Inside The Actors Studio" passed away this week at the age of 93. How would you answer his famous 10 questions:
- What is your favorite word?
- What is your least favorite word?
- What turns you on?
- What turns you off?
- What sound or noise do you love?
- What sound or noise do you hate?
- What letter does your favorite curse word start with?
- What profession other than your own would you like to attempt?
- What profession would you not like to do?
- If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates?