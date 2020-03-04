What is your...?

James Lipton, host of "Inside The Actors Studio" passed away this week at the age of 93. How would you answer his famous 10 questions: 

  1. What is your favorite word?
  2. What is your least favorite word?
  3. What turns you on?
  4. What turns you off?
  5. What sound or noise do you love?
  6. What sound or noise do you hate?
  7. What letter does your favorite curse word start with?
  8. What profession other than your own would you like to attempt?
  9. What profession would you not like to do?
  10. If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates?

Tags

In other news

Ask A Pastor!

Ask A Pastor!

Wednesday, March 4th Pastor Caleb is back. What's your question? From spiritual to relational to mental to sexual to emotional to financial to metaphysical to supernatural - we're covering it all!

What are your Conversation Killers?

What are your Conversation Killers?

We check out within three minutes when we're bored with a conversation. "Conversation Killers" - the topics that are the most likely to make us tune out are: 