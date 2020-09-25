Click and scroll down to vote:
- A massive genetic study found coronavirus is mutating. The new mutation is more contagious but, fortunately, not more deadly.
- The longer the pandemic goes, the younger the average age of people catching it gets. Now Americans in their 20s have more cases than any other age group.
- Doctors are seeing a huge increase in the number of people losing their hair during the pandemic and they believe it's because of the stress.
- A study of Google trends found a big jump in searches for things related to anxiety and panic attacks since the pandemic started.