The Huskers are 0-2 this season, while Scott Frost's overall record at Nebraska is 9-17.
What happens if Nebraska loses to 0-3 Penn State?
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
The Huskers are 0-2 this season, while Scott Frost's overall record at Nebraska is 9-17.
1. The Weekend Super Bowl Halftime Show:
I have SEVERAL people in my neighborhood who have niiiiiiiice motorcycles but don't own snow blowers. I mean - I'm sure it's great having a bike when the weather's decent in Nebraska but scooping 4" of snow suuuuuuuuucks. If you could only own one of them, which would you choose? *Click &…
1. Millions Of Women Don't Know Where Their _____ Is: