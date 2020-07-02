Here are 10 things foreigners love about America:
1. How diverse our country is. The people, food and our geography. We've got everything from cities to beaches to mountains to deserts.
2. Freedom of speech and the fact that we can openly criticize the government. People still can't do it in some countries.
3. How many entertainment options there are. We've got TONS more TV, movies and music to choose from.
4. How nice, talkative and helpful Americans are in general. It doesn't always feel like it but many foreigners mentioned this.
5. How big houses and apartments are in general.
6. The fact that we can turn right on red lights.
7. Free refills at restaurants. SUPER SIZE ME!!!
8. NASA and SpaceX. Most countries can't rocket people into orbit. We're still the only country that's put people on the Moon. Suck it, North Korea.
9. ZIP codes and phone numbers are easier. Some countries use a combination of letters and numbers instead of ZIP codes. And all our phone numbers have the same number of digits.
10. Food innovations. One person specifically mentioned KFC's Double Down sandwich. Quote, "My country NEVER would have thought of replacing the bread in a KFC chicken sandwich with two pieces of chicken."
For more: https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/hhjoxx/nonamericans_of_reddit_what_are_the_positives_of/