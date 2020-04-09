A message from a listener:
I also had a random thought today that I know u know way more about than i do with working in the media. The majority of what we hear from the news is usually bad statistics like x many more people have this virus or have been killed, or people doing stupid things like moron of the morning (which I do enjoy though and it is amusing).
But with so much chaos going on in the world why not throw some good news in the media also? Like along with moron of the morning a good deed of the day or something positive that happened. And instead of freaking people out with all these many more people getting the virus I havent heard many stats of people recovering from it.
I'm pretty sure it's not killing everyone that gets it 🤔 not telling u how to do the show by any means u do a great job and I enjoy listening to the station was just a random thought I had today! -S. Thompson