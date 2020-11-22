What do you want to say to the City Council?

The Norfolk City Council will discuss enforcing the use of face masks at a special meeting on Monday, November 23rd at 12 p.m.
If passed, the ordinance will require everyone (age 5+) to wear a face covering at any indoor public facility. An exception is made when someone can maintain 6 feet of social distance from anyone who’s not a member of their household.
There are a number of other exceptions to the proposed ordinance including:
- While eating or sitting at a bar or restaurant.
- Employees at a workplace when wearing a face covering would create a safety hazard.
- People officiating at religious services.
- People who are alone in an office, room or vehicle.
- People at a workstation with a plexiglass barrier around it.
- While swimming or showering.
- While exercising at a gym or workout facility.
- Participants of a sporting event but only while playing.