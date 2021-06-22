What do you want schools to do differently this fall?

The Norfolk Public Schools’ COVID-19 Return to School Committee developed our initial COVID-19 safety protocols during the summer of 2020. For more:
This plan allowed us to successfully return to in-person learning and remain in-person throughout the 2020-2021 school year. This current plan was updated in June of 2021 for the 2021-2022 school year, based upon new guidance from:
- Center for Disease Control (CDC)
- Nebraska Association of Local Health Departments (NALHD)
- Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD)
- Nebraska Department of Education (NDE)
- United States Department of Education.
The format, components, and name have all been adjusted to meet the requirements set forth by the American Rescue Act (ARA). To view the plan: https://www.norfolkpublicschools.org/district/news/2021/06/22/draft-safe-return-to-in-person-instruction-plan-and-survey-available/
The public is also invited to make comments regarding the plan at the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting being held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Norfolk Public School Central Office, 512 W. Phillip Avenue.