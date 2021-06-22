What do you want schools to do differently this fall?

The Norfolk Public Schools’ COVID-19 Return to School Committee developed our initial COVID-19 safety protocols during the summer of 2020. For more:

This plan allowed us to successfully return to in-person learning and remain in-person throughout the 2020-2021 school year. This current plan was updated in June of 2021 for the 2021-2022 school year, based upon new guidance from:

  • Center for Disease Control (CDC)
  • Nebraska Association of Local Health Departments (NALHD)
  • Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD)
  • Nebraska Department of Education (NDE)
  • United States Department of Education.

The format, components, and name have all been adjusted to meet the requirements set forth by the American Rescue Act (ARA). To view the plan: https://www.norfolkpublicschools.org/district/news/2021/06/22/draft-safe-return-to-in-person-instruction-plan-and-survey-available/

The public is also invited to make comments regarding the plan at the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting being held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Norfolk Public School Central Office, 512 W. Phillip Avenue.

Tags

In other news

How long does it take you to get ready?

How long does it take you to get ready?

For every day life, I take less than 10 minutes. But if I'm going to a nice dinner or event - maybe 30 to 40 minutes. It depends on how much manscaping I gotta do...

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

You're 104 times more likely to die from _______ than to die from being struck by lightning.

Father’s Day @ The 411

Father’s Day @ The 411

Tell 'em you heard it on 106 KIX when you make your reservation for Saturday/Sunday and you'll be registered for the Father's Day gift basket!