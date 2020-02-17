What do you want from the current/next President?

Enjoy these "Top Presidents' Day Fun Facts":

  • It's a February holiday nobody cares about. Like Valentine's Day for husbands.
  • It's the one day of the year the president is allowed to launch a drone attack against whomever he wants. Heads up, CNN.
  • In addition to being a Founding Father and a framer of the Constitution, James Madison was also a gifted beat boxer.
  • George W. Bush used to have fits when he couldn't figure out Blue's Clues.
  • It will never honor Joe Biden.
  • You shouldn't spend the holiday sitting around and doing nothing, because that's how you celebrate Vice Presidents' Day.
  • Monica Lewinsky still honors it by taking a knee.

