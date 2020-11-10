What do you think of the new COVID restrictions?

Monday Gov. Pete Ricketts announced renewed coronavirus restrictions aimed at slowing the spread. Ricketts also rejected suggestions that he institute a state-wide mask mandate. These Directed Health Measures will take effect Wednesday, November 11th:

* 6 feet of separation between parties in restaurants, bars, churches and fitness centers, along with weddings and funerals. Maximum of eight people in a party.

* Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons and barbershops, massage therapy businesses, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and pool halls.

* Bar patrons who are playing pool, darts or shuffleboard are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

* Patrons of restaurants and bars must be seated unless they are ordering, using the restroom or playing games.

* Fans for indoor youth extracurricular activities — including both school and club-sponsored events — are limited to household members of participants.

* Dancing at wedding receptions is permitted if individuals remain at their tables. Other indoor dances are banned.

* Indoor gatherings are limited to 25% of rated occupancy, not to exceed 10,000. Bar and restaurant capacity is not restricted beyond social distancing rules.

