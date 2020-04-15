What do you think of the Husker spring game idea?

There won't be a spring game in Memorial Stadium this year, so the Huskers are turning to a video game.
Nebraska announced Monday that it will hold a virtual spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday, the same time the real game was supposed to be held before it was canceled because of the Coronavirus.
The teams will be composed of legendary Husker football players — the rosters will be unveiled Tuesday and fans can watch on Facebook, Twitter or Twitch. The game will incorporate audio from the Husker Sports Radio Network. For more:
https://norfolkdailynews.com/sports/husker_sports/husker_football/with-spring-game-canceled-nebraska-will-simulate-one-with-legendary-huskers/article_80c8372c-7e66-11ea-b77d-f73117309457.html