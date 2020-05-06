What do you think of Melissa's playlist?

Melissa Matteo from Madison won The 85° Challenge and she's in charge of the music Friday from 7-9 a.m. Here's her list:

  • Two Pina Coladas
  • Watermelon Crawl
  • Boot Scootin' Boogie
  • Like The Rain
  • All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight
  • Man, I Feel Like A Woman
  • Chattahoochee
  • Should've Been A Cowboy
  • Friends In Low Places
  • Bubba Shot The Jukebox
  • Look At You Girl
  • Dust On The Bottle
  • Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox
  • Cotton Eyed Joe
  • She's In Love With The Boy
  • Chug-a-lug
  • Fishin' In The Dark
  • Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy
  • Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off
  • 9 To 5
  • Indian Outlaw
  • Finally Friday

