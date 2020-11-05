What do you think is REALLY going on?

With all of the chaos surrounding ballot counting, what do you believe is truly going on behind the scenes? Conspiracy theory?
Coming into Wednesday, the results in eight states were outstanding in the election: Alaska, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And most sources say Arizona is still in play.
This was due to the large number of mail-in votes, and the fact that most states don't allow them to be processed and counted until Election Day and in some cases not until after the polls close.