What do you think is REALLY going on?

With all of the chaos surrounding ballot counting, what do you believe is truly going on behind the scenes? Conspiracy theory? 

Coming into Wednesday, the results in eight states were outstanding in the election: Alaska, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And most sources say Arizona is still in play.

This was due to the large number of mail-in votes, and the fact that most states don't allow them to be processed and counted until Election Day and in some cases not until after the polls close.

How do you feel?

How are you doing with the uncertainty of the election? Also, let's throw down tons of requests this morning on the show! (This is the last day they're free...)

Super Stoopid Trivia

The average person will ask for advice 6,000 times in their life. What are the top three things we ask for advice?