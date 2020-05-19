What did you think of Senator Ben Sasse's commencement speech?

Recently, Fremont High School held their online graduation ceremony. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, an alumnus of Fremont High, delivered a somewhat controversial commencement address. His speech begins 48 seconds into the video. Here are some of his remarks:
If you're a parent, you're a teacher. Thanks a lot, China. We're all teachers now.
Let's be honest, at the start of this, most parents thought we would be visionary math teachers, changing the world. But after about two weeks, we all decided to just default into gym teachers. I'm kidding -- my dad was a gym teacher. I'm serious.
Graduates, adults don't tell you this, but once or twice a week, someone's gonna ask you to climb a giant rope. No reason. Just climb the rope!
If you don’t get that joke, talk to your mom and dad. Back in the day when we were a lot fitter than you people are, we used to have to climb ropes all the way up to the ceiling of the gym all the time.
There are a whole bunch of people who make a whole bunch of money by just trying to help other people forget high school. They're called psychologists. In fact, 95% of all gainfully employed psychologists -- and I'm serious, there are dozens of them that are gainfully employed -- their job is really just to help people forget high school.
There will always be money to be made in psychology. No, that's a joke. Do not. If you're headed to college, do not, do not major in psychology. That part's not a joke.
You're gonna say stuff at your high school reunion service ceremonies, 'Remember that time that China started a big global pandemic that created the worst public health crisis in over a century and brought the economy to its knees and we had to stay at home and everybody was hoarding toilet paper and we all watched this documentary about some weirdo dude who raised tigers?'
We will bring the economy back. We are going to beat the virus. We're going to have to have a serious reckoning with the thugs in China who let this mess spiral out of control by lying about it.
For more: https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/18/politics/ben-sasse-commencement-speech/index.html