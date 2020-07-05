What did you think of Big Bang Boom?

I was pleasantly surprised by how much MORE I enjoyed this year's show. Here's why:
- No crowds. We watched from a distance with about 25 other cars in a local parking lot.
- Not only was the official Big Bang Boom show incredible but we were also able to see much of the rest of Norfolk and their fireworks displays.
- We could actually hear the BBB audio presentation via our car radio, unlike most years at Skyview Lake.
- It was also quieter and more peaceful watching the show from a distance.
- After the show, we were able to drive home within 5 minutes.
- As weird as it may sound, I think I prefer this year's show setup compared to the previous presentation at Skyview Lake.