What are you leaving your house to do?

Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House's Coronavirus task force is warning people that the next two weeks are extremely important. "This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store and not going to the pharmacy." Also, the CDC has now officially recommended that we all wear a cloth face mask when we go outside. For more:
- https://www.politico.com/newsletters/playbook/2020/04/05/a-9-11-moment-488804
- https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/03/trump-cdc-recommends-cloth-face-covering-to-protect-against-coronavirus.html