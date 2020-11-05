Abe FGF

The topics we think we're experts on include music, movies, politics, sports and cooking. So, who's the greatest in each category:

  • Greatest musical act?
  • Greatest movie?
  • Greatest non-political celebrity?
  • Greatest sports team?
  • Greatest meal?

What are you an 'expert' in?

How do you feel?

How are you doing with the uncertainty of the election? Also, let's throw down tons of requests this morning on the show! (This is the last day they're free...)