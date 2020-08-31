Was Blake Shelton right or wrong?

Blake Shelton is taking heat after discussing a recent update on coronavirus statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC regularly updates its statistics on the coronavirus pandemic. In its most recent update, it noted that the death certificates for 6% of the deaths it has tracked list only COVID-19 as the cause of death. This only means that the other 94% of deaths had at least one other factor listed as contributing to the patient's death.
For example, the death certificate might note that a patient also suffered from heart disease, diabetes, or obesity as well as COVID-19. People can live with these conditions for years, but they could die just a short time after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
