What's your question/topic? Call 402-844-4091, email abe@106kix.com or message directly if you're a show insider.
Thursday's guest: Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
What do you want to hear all morning on Black Friday's show? Vote at the bottom or side of this page!
What's your question/topic? Call 402-844-4091, email abe@106kix.com or message directly if you're a show insider.
In a recent survey, people were asked how hard it would be to give up different things. And they said Wi-Fi would be the hardest. 61% said it would be "very difficult" or "impossible," compared to 58% who said the same about sex, and 42% who said the same about junk food. For more:
1. Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipes: https://housemethod.com/lifestyle/most-popular-thanksgiving-recipes-state/