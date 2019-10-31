Halloween Quiz!

Let's get spooky:

  • Monster Mash, Thriller or Ghostbusters?
  • Haunted House or Corn Maze?
  • True or False: Halloween is ruining the environment.
  • Scarier: Spiders, Snakes, Dentist?
  • More offensive costume: Black Donald Trump or Slutty Nancy Pelosi?
  • The Conjuring, Hereditary or Get Out? 
  • True or False: Vampire bats don't actually suck blood.
  • Are black jack-o-lanterns racist?
  • How old it too old for Trick-or-Treating?
  • Better dog costume: Chucky, Star Wars Ewok, Buzz Lightyear.
  • True or False: Daddy longlegs have extremely toxic venom but their fangs are too short to pierce human skin.
  • Worst thing to handout: Candy Corn, Carrots, Jesus bobble heads, Edibles.

