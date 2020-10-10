When does Norfolk first record one inch of snow?* Winner will receive:
- One hour of their requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning".
- One 106 KIX t-shirt.
- Two autographed 106 KIX koozies.
- One random CD. (Probably from an artist you've never heard of.)
- One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.)
*Abe has final say in every aspect of this contest. Complainers shouldn't even bother entering (Hey, Karen.) Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Ocotber 16, 2020.