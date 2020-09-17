Click & scroll down to listen!
We treat football like a religion. Our Saturdays are more sacred than our Sundays. We worship at the altar of sports. Athletes and coaches are our gods. We rearrange our schedules to attend a sporting event but rarely attend a religious service outside of a funeral or a wedding.
We have no problem spending money on jerseys, tickets and memorabilia but scoff at the idea of giving to local churches and charities. We encourage our kids to fully commit to participating in multiple sports simultaneously but fail to instill spiritual and lifelong values.
You're angry about The Husker Prayer? Good. Now get angry about something that matters.
Your eternal future.
(click to listen, down or left).
(Down or left!)