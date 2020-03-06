85 Degree Challenge

When is Norfolk's first 85° day?* Winner will receive:

  • One hour of their requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning".
  • One 106 KIX t-shirt.
  • Two autographed 106 KIX koozies. 
  • One random CD. (Probably from an artist you've never heard of.)
  • One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.)

*Abe has final say in every aspect of this contest. Complainers shouldn't even bother entering (Hey, Karen.) Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13. The 85° Challenge contestants are:

