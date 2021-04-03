Thank You: BangFest '21!

You helped raise nearly $2,000 for the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska! For more:
Over the past few years, the Insiders have raised nearly $5,000 for these local organizations:
- The Zone Afterschool Program.
- Norfolk Fire Division.
- Night To Shine.
- Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.
Thank you for your generosity and compassion, Bangers! Shoutout to "Tastee" McCarthy & the entire crew @ District Table & Tap for hosting BangFest '21! We're already planning two more Insider Parties for this year. Details coming...