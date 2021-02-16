Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the top three things we'll never do again after the pandemic ends?

(????)

For more:

https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/life/1398020/Pandemic-changes-habits-sharing-drinks-snogging-strangers

Tags

In other news

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

In ONE word or ONE number (1-10), how would you describe your Valentine's Day romantical activities?  Mine is "bananas"...