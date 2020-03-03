Super Stoopid Trivia

Happy Super Tuesday! What percentage of people have unfriended someone on social media because of their political views?

(????)

For more: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/why-talking-politics-is-americas-most-feared-pastime-301014768.html

Tags

In other news

What are your Conversation Killers?

What are your Conversation Killers?

We check out within three minutes when we're bored with a conversation. "Conversation Killers" - the topics that are the most likely to make us tune out are: 

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

Happy Super Tuesday! What percentage of people have unfriended someone on social media because of their political views?