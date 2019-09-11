Super Stoopid Trivia

According to new research, people sleep better when they have one of these in their bedroom.

(????)

For more: https://www.mirror.co.uk/lifestyle/family/sleeping-next-your-dog-amazing-19913025

Tags

In other news

What's the best/worst thing about living in Nebraska?

What's the best/worst thing about living in Nebraska?

Nebraska is the 9th happiest state in America. A new study looks at 31 different factors, like hours worked vs. income, commute times, life expectancy, depression rates, how much sleep people get and how nice the weather is. For more:

"To Norfolk With Love" is this Saturday!

"To Norfolk With Love" is this Saturday!

TNWL is a community-wide day of service where followers of Jesus from every denomination and creed join together to serve side-by-side to demonstrate the love of Christ to our city. Our dream is that as we lay down some of our differences and take up loving projects of all kinds around the c…

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

According to new research, people sleep better when they have one of these in their bedroom.

Living in America with "Mano"

Living in America with "Mano"

Netherlands exchange student, Mano describes his personal experiences on the highly intriguing audio series "Living in America"!

What should we do about vaping?

What should we do about vaping?

The CDC issued an urgent alert telling Americans to stop vaping immediately.  There have been approximately 450 cases of a mysterious lung disease reported in 33 states, with at least five deaths tied to vaping. For more: