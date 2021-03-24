Super Stoopid Trivia

92% of us have at least one coworker we find annoying. What's the most annoying behavior?
(????)
For more:
https://www.zippia.com/advice/most-annoying-coworkers-survey/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
My wife will put Animal Planet on the TV when we leave the house. That way our dog has something to do...
92% of us have at least one coworker we find annoying. What's the most annoying behavior?
Let your imagination run wild....