Super Stoopid Trivia

Overall, what is the most common fear in the country right now?
(????)
For more:
https://www.psychnewsdaily.com/anthropophobia-the-fear-of-people-now-the-most-googled-fear-in-the-us/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This is normally the time of year we talk about scary stuff. Although this year, "living in fear" has basically been a permanent thing. There are plenty of other pandemic-related fears this year too including fears of being alone, the outside, and germs. For more:
Wednesday, October 21 Pastor Caleb is in studio to answer your questions. We'll also discuss: