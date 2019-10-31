Super Stoopid Trivia

18% of people are spending their time doing what this Halloween?
(Pretending they're not home.)
For more: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/survey-results/daily/2019/10/30/c46f7/2
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
1. Late People Are Happier: https://www.news10.com/top-stories/study-people-always-running-late-are-happier-and-healthier/
1. Facebook & Instagram Banning Emojis: https://nypost.com/2019/10/29/sexual-use-of-eggplant-and-peach-emojis-banned-on-facebook-instagram/