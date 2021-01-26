Super Stoopid Trivia

A new study looked at the top pet peeves in all 50 states. Slow internet is #1 overall. What is the top pet peeve in Nebraska?

(????)

For more: 

https://www.zippia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/petpeeves.jpg

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

A new study looked at the top pet peeves in all 50 states. Slow internet is #1 overall. What is the top pet peeve in Nebraska?