Super Stoopid Trivia

What's the top skill parents fear their kids won't have?
(How to deal with stress.)
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/04/these-are-the-top-50-life-skills-parents-fear-their-teens-dont-have/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Pastor Caleb is back to answer your questions about life, Jesus, football, sex, Oktoberfest, beer, porn, video games, Satan, sexuality, voodoo, Tinder, parenting and Old Testament trivia!
1. Sexy Mr. Rogers Costume: https://nypost.com/2019/09/18/sexy-mr-rogers-costume-drops-just-in-time-for-halloween-2019/
A Houston-area man is wanted by authorities after they said he filed for and completed a divorce from his wife without ever telling her.
Providing mental health support, hope and awareness. How is YOUR mental health?
1. Top Ways We Overspend: https://nypost.com/2019/09/17/the-budget-breakers-that-cause-the-average-american-to-overspend/