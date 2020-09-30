Super Stoopid Trivia

What was the most common answer to this question: What's something legal that feels illegal when you're doing it?

(????)

For more: https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/dvfsph/what_is_something_perfectly_legal_that_feels/

