Super Stoopid Trivia

True or False: Answering spam calls or talking with telemarketers makes you get more of them.
(????)
For more: https://www.studyfinds.org/robocalls-myths-debunked/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
True or False: Answering spam calls or talking with telemarketers makes you get more of them.
A chocolate factory in Switzerland had a ventilation issue and shot a bunch of cocoa powder into the sky that rained down on to the city. For more: