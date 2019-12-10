Super Stoopid Trivia

What percentage of people haven't started their Christmas shopping yet?

(26%.)

For more: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/survey-results/daily/2019/12/09/6ac16/3

Tags

In other news

Take The Snow Pledge

Take The Snow Pledge

*Reciting "The Snow Pledge" does not guarantee that while driving, you will not encounter: morons, dill holes, dill monkeys, idiots, buffoons, buttheads, knuckleheads, jackwagons, jackasses or snow demons. Go ahead and say it out loud: 