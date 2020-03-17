Super Stoopid Trivia

Who did people choose as their favorite Irish celebrity?

  • Pierce Brosnan
  • Enya
  • Conor McGregor
  • Liam Neeson
  • U2

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/03/these-have-been-voted-the-best-things-ever-to-come-out-of-ireland/

