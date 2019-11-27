Super Stoopid Trivia

People were recently asked to choose one thing they're most thankful for and 6% said what?

(????)

For more: https://today.yougov.com/topics/education/survey-results/daily/2019/11/25/ad783/2

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

People were recently asked to choose one thing they're most thankful for and 6% said what?