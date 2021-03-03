Super Stoopid Trivia

A Phoenix man called the cops on Sunday night to report a break-in at his apartment. The cops didn't find any sign of a break-in but they did see the guy's ______ which he hadn't bothered to hide before they got there. Multiple choice:

  • Collection of exotic animals.
  • Huge stash of drugs.
  • Boxes of counterfeit money.
  • Bags of stolen women's underwear.

For more:

https://www.azfamily.com/news/phoenix-man-who-reports-break-in-winds-up-in-handcuffs-after-drugs-found-police-say/article_cfe6738a-7ad9-11eb-980f-0b17a794343b.html

