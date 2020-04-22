Super Stoopid Trivia

Of the states that have slowed down the least during the pandemic, where does Nebraska rank?

(????)

For more: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-slowing-down-the-most-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/73432/

Should we open back up?

The decision on when states should re-open rages on, as there were more anti-closure rallies in some states. Some of the highest-regarded governors in the country from both parties say it's just too early to lift restrictions without more testing available. For more: