Super Stoopid Trivia

Does holding your breath when you walk past people help you avoid COVID?
(????)
For more:
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/this-is-how-covid-19-is-spreading-in-the-uk-right-now_uk_600e9c9ac5b6a46978d2d5fe
Does holding your breath when you walk past people help you avoid COVID?
(????)
For more:
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/this-is-how-covid-19-is-spreading-in-the-uk-right-now_uk_600e9c9ac5b6a46978d2d5fe
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Is there a subject you think needs to be addressed on the show?