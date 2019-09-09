Super Stoopid Trivia

According to a new survey, what's the number one thing coworkers do that annoy us?

(Poor hygiene.)

For more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7439481/Poor-hygiene-annoying-thing-working-people-according-survey.html

Tags

In other news

"To Norfolk With Love" is this Saturday!

TNWL is a community-wide day of service where followers of Jesus from every denomination and creed join together to serve side-by-side to demonstrate the love of Christ to our city. Our dream is that as we lay down some of our differences and take up loving projects of all kinds around the c…

What should we do about vaping?

The CDC issued an urgent alert telling Americans to stop vaping immediately.  There have been approximately 450 cases of a mysterious lung disease reported in 33 states, with at least five deaths tied to vaping. For more:

NYMHM: Take More Naps, Lemon vs. Vanilla

1. How Cheap Is Your Mattress?: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheap-sleep-survey-shows-more-than-a-quarter-of-americans-spent-200-or-less-even-nothing-on-their-mattress-300912737.html