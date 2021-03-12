Super Stoopid Trivia

True or False:

1. Researchers want to bury a giant doomsday freezer on the Moon filled with the DNA of millions of species, just in case things here on Earth go south. 

2. The Mars rover sent back more audio this time of a LASER busting up tiny rocks so they could be analyzed. 

3. The oldest known pet cemetery was recently discovered in Egypt. It's almost 10,000 years old. So far, they've found over 500 cats, three dozen dogs, 15 monkeys, a falcon and a fox.

(????)

For more:

https://www.zmescience.com/science/physics/lunar-ark-might-store-dna-from-millions-of-species-in-moons-lava-tubes/

https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2021/3/11/22324870/nasa-perseverance-supercam-laser-strike-audio-recording-micrphone

https://www.foxnews.com/science/oldest-known-pet-cemetery-found-in-egypt

Tags

In other news

Where should the $$$ go?

Where should the $$$ go?

The new "Cancel Culture" shirts are available! $25 suggested donation. Previous charities and causes we've raised money for:

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

A new survey asked people what foods they absolutely couldn't live without. What was #1?