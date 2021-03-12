Super Stoopid Trivia

True or False:
1. Researchers want to bury a giant doomsday freezer on the Moon filled with the DNA of millions of species, just in case things here on Earth go south.
2. The Mars rover sent back more audio this time of a LASER busting up tiny rocks so they could be analyzed.
3. The oldest known pet cemetery was recently discovered in Egypt. It's almost 10,000 years old. So far, they've found over 500 cats, three dozen dogs, 15 monkeys, a falcon and a fox.
(????)
For more:
https://www.zmescience.com/science/physics/lunar-ark-might-store-dna-from-millions-of-species-in-moons-lava-tubes/
https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2021/3/11/22324870/nasa-perseverance-supercam-laser-strike-audio-recording-micrphone
https://www.foxnews.com/science/oldest-known-pet-cemetery-found-in-egypt